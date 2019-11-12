Mumbai police busts job racket, two arrested

On investigation, the police found that the accused had allegedly cheated hundreds of unemployed people across the country under false pretext of getting them jobs in Gulf nations, the official said.

The case came to light on Sunday, when Zakir Kasim Khan (37) approached Pydhonie police station with the complaint that he had been cheated by the accused, the official said.

The complainant alleged that he had paid the accused Rs 75,000 and submitted his passport to complete his visa procedure, he added.

After a few days, Khan got a picture of his passport stamped with Kuwait visa, he said, adding that the accused asked for more money from him, which included travel fare. Accordingly, the complainant paid the amount, but found that the visa printed on his passport was forged, he said.

Acting on the complaint, the crime branch raided a office at Patwa Chambers near Masjid Bunder railway station and seized two computers, a printer, 79 passports, printouts of Kuwait visas and rubber stamps, he said.

The arrested accused were produced before the court, where they were sent to police custody till November 18, he said, adding that the probe is underway.