Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in road crash: Who was driving the car? Here's all you need to know

Renowned industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry, who headed the multinational Shapoorji Pallonji Group and was a former Tata Sons Chairman - was killed in a road accident at Palghar in Maharashtra here on Sunday afternoon. The state government has ordered a probe into the incident.

He was 54 and is survived by his wife Rohiqa, elder brother Shapoor Mistry and other family members.

Mistry's death comes barely two months after his father, Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the Chairman Emeritus of the Group, passed away, aged 93, on June 28 in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a detailed probe into the incident that shook the country's corporate world.

Who was driving the car? Here's all you need to know

According to police, the tragic end came after Mistry's vehicle, with at least 3 others travelling with him from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, crashed into a road divider around 3.15 p.m.

Dr Anahita Pandole, the wife of Jahangir Pandole, was driving the car. Dr Anahita Pandole is a gynaecologist at south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, reported India Today. The second individual who died in the accident has been identified as Jahangir Dinshaw Pandole.

According to Palghar police officials, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Maharashtra when his over-speeding car hit a highway road divider on River Surya near Charoti, around 105 km north of Mumbai.

There were four people in the car out of which two, including Mistry, succumbed instantly to injuries in the road crash which left the vehicle badly damaged, while the driver has survived, said the police.

The other two injured have been admitted to the Rainbow Hospital in Kasa.

The police have termed it as an "overspeeding case" which may have resulted in the devastating accident, especially since Palghar and surrounding regions have been battered with heavy rains since Saturday.

The news sent shockwaves in Indian corporate and political circles and many reacted with initial disbelief.

(With inputs from agencies)