Indradhanush 5.0 Vaccine Campaign: 3,102 Doses At BMC Hospitals In First Phase

vaccination Drive 1st Phase | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under its first phase of Intensified Special Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 immunisation programme has administered 3,102 doses at its hospitals and dispensaries in the first phase which was conducted from August 7 to 12.

For this, the civic body had set a target to vaccinate 2,638 children in the age group 0 to 5 years and 304 expectant mothers for which healthcare and ASHA workers had conducted door-to-door surveys. However, the children getting vaccinated is above the set target which means 2,806 children and 296 expectant mothers were immunised.

1,406 vaccination sessions held across 24 wards

“We conducted 1,406 vaccination sessions across 24 wards of the city with the help of anaganwadi sevaks and the Indian Association of Paediatricians. We have achieved more than 100% target in the first phase and will continue to do same for the second and third phase, which will be conducted in September and October,” said an official.

In the regular vaccination process happening in the civic hospitals, 11,539 children aged 0 to 5 years and 1,200 pregnant mothers are being vaccinated regularly.

Promoting child vaccination

Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner said that they have asked to take help of influential people in the society where there is opposition to vaccination. Moreover, they have also instructed us to take efforts to make this campaign successful by promoting child vaccination.

“All the health workers have been trained in a total of 265 training sessions at headquarters, department, health center level for successful implementation of 'Special Rainbow 5-0 Mission'. Under Mission Indradhanush-5.0 campaign,” he said.

A meeting was held with several local communities and seven high-risk divisions in Mumbai for executing the special mission and also a divisional action force meeting was held at the level of 24 administrative divisions.

