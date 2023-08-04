Navi Mumbai: PMC Gears Up For Vaccination Campaign Starting August 7

Representative Photo |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has geared up to implement Mission Indradhanush 5.0, a vaccination campaign aimed at ensuring that children aged zero to five years and pregnant women are administered the essential vaccinations.

This campaign will be conducted in three rounds, with the first round commencing on August 7, 2023.

Immunization plays a crucial role in reducing child mortality and morbidity. To eradicate measles and rubella disease by December 2023, the central government has initiated the Special Mission Indradhanush 5.0 program.

Campaign to be implemented in three phases

The campaign will be implemented in three phases, starting the first in the first week of August. The campaign will focus on all deprived or missed beneficiaries between the ages of zero and two years, providing them with necessary vaccinations. In addition, children between the ages of two and five years, who have already received the first and second doses of measles and rubella vaccines, as well as booster doses of DPT and oral polio vaccine, will also be vaccinated.

The vaccination sessions will be conducted at 220 locations within the jurisdiction of 9 civic Primary Health Centres. This effort aims to ensure that no child in the municipality is deprived of crucial immunization.

The campaign aims to vaccinate 2193 beneficiaries in the municipal sector, including pregnant women. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi said that the first round of the campaign will be held from August 7th to August 12th, the second round from September 11th to September 16th, and the third round from October 9th to October 14th.