Mumbai News: BMC Signs MoUs With Non-profits To Vaccinate Strays | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC has signed a memorandum of understanding with two non-profits to vaccinate around one lakh stray dogs in the city. Under its ‘Mission Rabies Free Mumbai’, the civic body on Tuesday signed MoUs with Mission Rabies and Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS). These NGOs will offer their services free of cost.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease often transmitted through the bite of a rabies-infected animal. The virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately spreading to the brain and causing death.

Read Also Pune: Leopard Attack Kills Cow And 2 Dogs Killed In Velhe Taluka

Rabies elimination by 2030

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has prepared an action plan for the elimination of rabies by 2030. Accordingly, the BMC has undertaken a mission to vaccinate stray dogs across the city. As per the MoU, the vaccination programme will start from September, while a dog census to be conducted in January 2024.

“The experts working with NGOs will visit Mumbai for the dog survey and mission rabies programme. A team of 100 will catch the dogs with their bare hands, while 20 teams will use mesh to control them. We will need 450 to 600 volunteers to vaccinate one lakh stray dogs. So we will approach volunteers from a few more NGOs and colleges. The BMC will provide the vaccine, an awareness campaign, transportation facility, while food, stay and remuneration to the volunteers will be given by WVS,” a civic official said.

Read Also WATCH: Viral Video Of A Man Skipping With 10 Dogs Will Make Your Day

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)