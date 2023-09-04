Indo-Israel Cybersecurity Workshop: How To Protect Personal And Sensitive Data

Wikipedia/ Representative Image

In an era where our lives are increasingly intertwined with the digital realm, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Recently, The Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce organized a business workshop on cybersecurity at the Indian Merchant's Chamber. The event boasted a distinguished lineup with Ritesh Bhatia, a renowned cyber expert and Director of V4WEB Cybersecurity, as the chief guest. The guest of honor was none other than the Consulate General of Israel to Mid-west India, Kobbi Shoshani.

Understanding the cyber landscape

Ritesh Bhatia, with his extensive experience in cybercrime investigation, took center stage to shed light on the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity. He delivered a thought-provoking presentation, emphasizing the pressing need to protect personal and sensitive data in an age where information is both power and vulnerability. Bhatia's address primarily focused on the alarming rise of deepfakes and deep nudes, two dangerous trends that have been causing havoc in the digital world.

The misuse of legitimate tools

One of the eye-opening revelations during his presentation was the exploitation of seemingly legitimate remote access applications by cybercriminals. Bhatia highlighted how widely-used tools like Teamviewer, Quicksupport and Anydesk are being misused to deceive unsuspecting citizens.

Three crucial strategies for online safety

To address these growing cybersecurity threats, Bhatia presented three essential strategies for individuals to safeguard themselves online:

1. Practice the pause: In a world of rapid information dissemination, Bhatia urged everyone to adopt a "pause before you act" approach. This means refraining from immediate responses or reactions to any information encountered online. Rushing to share or react to information can inadvertently lead to the spread of false or harmful material. Taking a moment to verify information can prevent the rapid dissemination of misleading or malicious content.

2. Adopt a policy of zero trust: Bhatia advocated for a policy of zero trust when engaging with online content. This means not automatically trusting anything seen, heard, or viewed on the internet. In an environment where deepfakes and sophisticated scams abound, skepticism can be a potent defense. Individuals should question the authenticity of content and verify its source before accepting it as truth.

3. Verify everything: The final, and perhaps most crucial, piece of advice was to verify everything. In an age where misinformation and disinformation are rampant, individuals must actively seek out credible sources and corroborate information before accepting it as fact. Fact-checking and seeking multiple sources of information can help ensure the accuracy and reliability of the content consumed and shared.

Empowering the attendees

Bhatia went the extra mile by giving attendees a practical activity to conduct at home. He encouraged them to check if their email addresses had been compromised using online tools like "Have I Been Pwned" and "Scattered Secrets." This hands-on approach helped attendees understand the real-world implications of cyber threats and take proactive measures to protect themselves.

Immediate action in case of cybercrime

Highlighting the gravity of cyber threats, he underscored that if someone falls victim to cybercrime, they should immediately call the dedicated helpline at 1930. Additionally, reporting the incident on www.cybercrime.gov.in is vital. Quick and efficient reporting can aid in investigations and potentially prevent further cybercrimes.

The guest of honor's insight

The Honorable Consulate General of Israel to Mid-west India, Kobbi Shoshani, also addressed the gathering. He made a striking observation that the wars of the future would not be fought with missiles but rather in cyberspace, with critical infrastructure as the battleground. Shoshani emphasized the urgency of Indo-Israel collaboration to prevent cyber attacks and ensure the security of both nations' digital ecosystems.

The Indo-Israel Cybersecurity Workshop served as a powerful reminder of the critical role cybersecurity plays in our digital lives. Ritesh Bhatia's insights into the evolving cyber threats and his practical advice on online safety provided attendees with valuable tools to protect themselves. The event also underscored the need for international cooperation, as articulated by Kobbi Shoshani, in the face of the growing cyber threats that transcend borders. In a world where the digital and physical are inseparable, vigilance and preparedness are the keys to a safer and more secure future.

