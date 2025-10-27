 IndiGo Launches Daily Non-Stop Mumbai-London Heathrow Flight On Boeing 787 Dreamliner; Expands Its Global Footprint
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo Launches Daily Non-Stop Mumbai-London Heathrow Flight On Boeing 787 Dreamliner; Expands Its Global Footprint

IndiGo Launches Daily Non-Stop Mumbai-London Heathrow Flight On Boeing 787 Dreamliner; Expands Its Global Footprint

IndiGo operated its inaugural non-stop flight between Mumbai and London Heathrow on Sunday evening. The new route connecting Indian financial capital with the world’s largest and busiest airport is a significant step in the airline’s long-haul journey.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo’s first non-stop flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow takes off, marking the airline’s growing international expansion | X - @IndiGo6E

Mumbai: IndiGo operated its inaugural non-stop flight between Mumbai and London Heathrow on Sunday evening. The new route connecting Indian financial capital with the world’s largest and busiest airport is a significant step in the airline’s long-haul journey.

The daily flight 6E-0001 will depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2.25pm and reach London Heathrow airport at 7.20pm local time. Similarly, the return flight 6E-0002 will depart from London at 9.30pm and reach CSMIA at 11.45am the next day.

The daily service is operated on IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which features a dual-class configuration, combining standard economy with IndiGoStretch, the airline’s tailor-made business product.

With the launch of this new route, India flyers will get the option to travel beyond London with IndiGo’s codeshare network and the travellers from London will get directly connected to IndiGo’s vast network of 90+ destinations within India.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “This route is not just a new destination for us, it’s a bridge between cultures, businesses, and families. This also marks a defining moment in IndiGo’s journey towards becoming a truly global airline and reaffirms our commitment to connecting India to the world through efficient, consistent, and reliable service. With this launch, we aim to make travel between India and the UK more seamless, accessible and affordable for our customers.”

IndiGo has been on its internationalisation journey and has been rapidly building its long-haul network with recent launch of services to Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Manchester.

Also Watch:

Read Also
IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier...
article-image

On these routes, IndiGo offers an elevated long-haul experience with complimentary hot meals and beverages, alcoholic drinks, seatback screens offering curated content, and several other amenities ensuring comfort throughout the journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion

Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s...

Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah;...

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah;...

MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer...

MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer...