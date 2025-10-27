IndiGo Launches Daily Non-Stop Mumbai-London Heathrow Flight On Boeing 787 Dreamliner; Expands Its Global Footprint

IndiGo’s first non-stop flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow takes off, marking the airline’s growing international expansion | X - @IndiGo6E

Mumbai: IndiGo operated its inaugural non-stop flight between Mumbai and London Heathrow on Sunday evening. The new route connecting Indian financial capital with the world’s largest and busiest airport is a significant step in the airline’s long-haul journey.

The daily flight 6E-0001 will depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2.25pm and reach London Heathrow airport at 7.20pm local time. Similarly, the return flight 6E-0002 will depart from London at 9.30pm and reach CSMIA at 11.45am the next day.

The daily service is operated on IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which features a dual-class configuration, combining standard economy with IndiGoStretch, the airline’s tailor-made business product.

With the launch of this new route, India flyers will get the option to travel beyond London with IndiGo’s codeshare network and the travellers from London will get directly connected to IndiGo’s vast network of 90+ destinations within India.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “This route is not just a new destination for us, it’s a bridge between cultures, businesses, and families. This also marks a defining moment in IndiGo’s journey towards becoming a truly global airline and reaffirms our commitment to connecting India to the world through efficient, consistent, and reliable service. With this launch, we aim to make travel between India and the UK more seamless, accessible and affordable for our customers.”

IndiGo has been on its internationalisation journey and has been rapidly building its long-haul network with recent launch of services to Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Manchester.

On these routes, IndiGo offers an elevated long-haul experience with complimentary hot meals and beverages, alcoholic drinks, seatback screens offering curated content, and several other amenities ensuring comfort throughout the journey.

