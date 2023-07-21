Indigenous Kavach ATP System to Enhance Safety on Mumbai-Delhi Route by March 2024 | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen safety measures and boost the reliability of train operations, the Mumbai-Delhi route is set to embrace the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system by March 2024. Currently, the installation process is already underway, with successful trials completed on two 20-kilometer sections.

About Kavach

Kavach, a highly advanced and technology-intensive system, aims to enhance safety for train journeys by assisting the loco pilot in adhering to specified speed limits. It can automatically apply brakes in case of any failure by the pilot, ensuring added security during train travel. Moreover, Kavach enables trains to operate safely even under adverse weather conditions, bolstering the overall resilience of the railway network.

The journey towards implementing the Kavach system began with field trials on passenger trains in February 2016. Based on the valuable experience gained during these trials and following an Independent Safety Assessment conducted by a third-party, three firms were approved in 2018-19 for the supply of Kavach. Subsequently, Kavach was officially adopted as the National ATP system in July 2020.

An official from Indian Railways expressed, "The successful deployment of Kavach has been witnessed on 1465 Route kilometers and 121 locomotives, including Electric Multiple Unit rakes, on South Central Railway. In a strategic move to improve railway safety further, Kavach tenders have already been awarded for the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors, totaling approximately 3000 Route kilometers, with expected completion by March 2024. The completion of trials on two sections between Mumbai and Delhi signifies the system's progress."

DPR for Kavach implementation being readied

Highlighting the commitment to railway safety, the Indian Railways is currently preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and detailed estimate for another 6000 Route kilometers of Kavach implementation, showcasing the dedication to enhancing the safety of the railway network.

The implementation of Kavach comes at an expenditure of Rs. 351.91 Crores. According to officials, the estimated cost for providing trackside equipment, including station equipment, is approximately Rs. 50 Lakhs per kilometer. Meanwhile, the cost for the provision of Kavach equipment on locomotives stands at around Rs. 70 lakh per locomotive.

"The introduction of the 'Kavach' (ATP system) on the Mumbai-Delhi route promises to bolster the safety and reliability of train services, ensuring a smoother and secure journey for millions of passengers. With this technological advancement, Indian Railways takes a significant step towards achieving its vision of a safer and more efficient railway network," added railway officials.

The incorporation of the Kavach ATP system on the Mumbai-Delhi route is eagerly awaited by passengers and railway authorities alike, as it heralds a new era of safety and efficiency for train travel in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)