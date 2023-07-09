Kavach Installation Moving At A Snail's Pace, Reveals RTI

Representative image

Mumbai: Despite spending a whopping amount of ₹352 crore, the railways could install the indigenous automatic train protection system, famously known as Kavach, just on a total distance of 1,465km, revealed the reply to a right to information (RTI) query by Ajay Bose of Mumbai. It means that 68,000km or 98% of the total railway routes are yet to be covered under this advanced safety system, underlined the RTI activist.

As per the RTI data, the installation of Kavach has been sanctioned for a distance of 36,545km. However, the slow progress in implementation raises doubts about the completion of the targeted length. The limited scope of Kavach's installation becomes more significant in the context of the Balasore train tragedy in which nearly 300 passengers lost their lives and more than 1,000 were injured. The incident sparked concerns about the need for robust safety mechanisms in the rail network.

Developed by the Indian Railways Research Design and Standards Organisation, Kavach aims to enhance safety measures by preventing collisions. For the 2023-24 fiscal, Railways has allocated more than Rs710 crore for installing Kavach on an additional length of 2,000km.

“The limited installation of the Kavach system highlights the need for expedited efforts to implement advanced safety measures in the rail network. With increased investment and focus on the deployment of automatic train protection system, the aim is to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers across the vast railway network of the country,” said Bose.