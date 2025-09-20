Indian Railways Reduces MRP Of Packaged Drinking Water Onboard Trains, Prices Effective From Sept 22

Passengers to get Rail Neer and other packaged drinking water at reduced rates onboard trains from September 22 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and promoting affordability, the Ministry of Railways has announced a reduction in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of packaged drinking water sold onboard trains and across railway premises.

Effective Date and Pricing Details

According to a Commercial Circular issued by the Railway Board on September 20, 2025, the revised pricing will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

Revised Rates for Rail Neer and Other Brands

Under the new pricing structure, the cost of one-litre bottles of 'Rail Neer' packaged drinking water has been reduced from Rs 15 to Rs 14, while the price of 500 ml bottles has been slashed from Rs 10 to Rs 9.

Additionally, the maximum retail price for packaged drinking water bottles of other brands shortlisted by Indian Railways has also been revised. The price of a one-litre bottle has been reduced from Rs 15 to Rs 14, while the 500-ml bottle will now be sold for Rs 9, down from Rs 10.

Implementation and Compliance

The circular, addressed to all General Managers of Indian Railways and the Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC, has instructed all concerned departments to ensure strict compliance with the new rates starting from the effective date.

Also Watch:

Passenger Benefits

"This reduction in prices is expected to benefit millions of daily railway passengers, offering them essential drinking water at more affordable rates. The decision also reinforces the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve passenger services and comfort during travel" said an official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/