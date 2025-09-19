Indian Railways Fully Gears Up For Successful Implementation Of Special Campaign 5.0 Focusing On Cleanliness & Disposal Of Pending References

Special Campaign 5.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and disposing of pending matters has been launched by the Government of India starting from 15th September 2025, for setting targets and thereafter achieving those targets during the period from 2nd to 31st October 2025. The Ministry of Railways is fully geared up for the successful implementation of the campaign across Indian Railways.

The Railway Board, led by the Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Satish Kumar along with other senior officers, is closely monitoring the preparations to ensure the campaign's effectiveness. In this regard, detailed guidelines have been issued to all field units through a D.O. letter addressed to all General Managers and Heads of other Units. A review meeting chaired by the Secretary, Railway Board, with all nodal officers of the campaign was held on 27.08.2025.

Detailed instructions have been issued to all 17 Zonal Railways, 70 Divisional Offices, 10 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), 9 Production Units (PUs), and 9 Central Training Institutes to ensure their active participation. Over 150 nodal officers have been designated across Indian Railways to coordinate the effort, with a dedicated WhatsApp group established to facilitate real-time communication and updates.

As the preparatory phase is now underway, targets are being finalized with respect to key campaign parameters, including the clearance of pending references, file reviews, cleanliness drives, e-waste management, and scrap disposal.

The Ministry of Railways remains firmly committed to making cleanliness a daily institutional practice and ensuring the timely resolution of all pending matters. With coordinated planning and dedicated participation across all units, the Ministry aims to make Special Campaign 5.0 a resounding success.