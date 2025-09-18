Mumbai Metro 3 Fare: Travel From Aarey To Cuffe Parade In ₹60, Nariman Point To Airport In ₹50 Using Aqua Line; Check Ticket Rates Here

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: With the inauguration of the city’s first underground metro line, Metro 3 (Aqua Line), scheduled for September 30, the fare structure for the 33.5-km corridor from Aarey to Cuffe Parade has been released. According to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, a distance-based slab system is set for ticketing, starting at Rs 10 for the shortest rides and going up to a maximum of Rs 80 for the longest journeys.

Details On The Fare Chart

According to the fare chart, passengers travelling up to 3 km will pay Rs 10, while those commuting between 3–12 km will be charged Rs 20. For medium-range trips of 12–18 km, the fare will be Rs 30, and for 18–24 km will cost Rs 40. Longer trips spanning 24–30 km are priced at Rs 50, while rides between 30–36 km will cost Rs 60. Journeys extending beyond 42 km, though not applicable for Metro 3’s current stretch, have been capped at Rs 80.

Every ride on the Aqua Line feels a little more like home.

Commuters share their moments of comfort, ease, and surprise on this new journey through Metro Line-3.#MMRC #MumbaiMetro #AquaLine #ConnectingtheUnconnected pic.twitter.com/31IUiga63B — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 30, 2025

For daily commuters, the fare structure translates into clear savings compared to road travel. For instance, a trip from Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), covering about 20 km, will cost Rs 40. A complete end-to-end journey from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, roughly 33.5 km, will be priced at Rs 60. Meanwhile, the ride from Cuffe Parade to Siddhivinayak, approximately 12 km, will be a modest Rs 20, making religious visits to Prabhadevi faster and affordable.

🎊 1 Crore Milestone on Aqualine 🎊



From #AareyJVLR to #AcharyaAtreChowk, over 1 Crore journeys have made #AquaLine Mumbai’s new lifeline.



Thank you, #Mumbaikars, for choosing a faster, greener, and smoother way to travel!🚇



Together, we move forward🙌🏼



📍 Aarey JVLR ↔️… pic.twitter.com/eOHRH9AOF1 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 26, 2025

Travel From Dadar To Girgaon In ₹20

A ride from Worli to Cuffe Parade, spanning around 12 km, will be priced at Rs 30. Travelling from Dadar to Girgaon, which falls within the 6–7 km range, will cost Rs 20. A longer commute from Marol to Kalbadevi, covering about 22 km, will be pegged at Rs 40. Meanwhile, a trip from Nariman Point (Cuffe Parade stretch) to the Airport, nearly 30 km, will be priced at Rs 50, cheaper and faster than road options during rush hours.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the fare structure was designed to balance affordability for the public while ensuring the financial sustainability of the project. Other services such as passes and smart card discounts, will be rolled out later to further ease costs for regular riders.

Reach Aarey To Cuffe Parade In Just 90-100 Minutes

Metro 3 is expected to majorly cut travel time across Mumbai’s north-south corridor. Commuters from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, who currently spend 90–100 minutes by road during peak traffic, will cover the distance in about 50 minutes. The line connects key residential, commercial, and business hubs, including SEEPZ, Andheri MIDC, Airport, BKC, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Girgaon and Cuffe Parade.