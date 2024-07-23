 Indian Railways: Mumbai Division Achieves 14.03% Increase In Freight Loading For June 2024, Coal Loading Up By 150%
Mumbai Division registered remarkable Freight Loading of 1.95 million tonnes for the month of June-2024 against loading of 1.71 million tonnes during the corresponding month last year registering an increase of 14.03%.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways: Mumbai Division Achieves 14.03% Increase In Freight Loading For June 2024, Coal Loading Up By 150%

Mumbai Division has been consistently putting in great efforts to better its performance in freight loading and has been striving to better its own achievements.

Cumulative loading in the first quarter of FY 2024-25 has been 5.43 million tonnes as compared to 5.15 million tonnes during the corresponding period of last Financial Year, registering an overall increase of 5.44%.

Loading of Coal has been exceptional with figures of 2.30 lakh tonnes in June-2024 as against loading of 90,000 tonnes in June-2023, a significant increase of 150%.

Cummulative figures of Coal loading is astounding with figures of 7.20 lakh tonnes during the period April to June-2024 as against 2.00 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last year registering a remarkable increase of 268%.

On Mumbai division, there has been an average interchange of 113.6 freight trains per day in the month of June-2024 and the average interchange of trains per day during the period April to June-2024 has been above 111.

