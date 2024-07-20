Indian Railways Manages Massive Pilgrim Influx During Rath Yatra 2024 With Extensive Facilities And Special Trains | Representational Image

Indian Railways announces the successful management and transportation of over 15 lakh passengers to and from Puri during the auspicious Rath Yatra period. With extensive preparations and innovative measures, Indian Railways ensured a smooth and comfortable journey for the devotees attending the festival.

"I was astonished to witness the Car Festival. The crowd management, facilities provided at Puri Station, and the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene were keenly taken care of by the Railway administration", told a passenger from Gujarat, Sailendra Ratnakar Kule.

"We have been here for three days. The facilities provided in the station areas by Railways are praiseworthy. We rested in the Mela Shed and faced no difficulties with bathing and toilets. Free food was also arranged by the Railway administration. The provision of mobile charging, availability of fans, and other facilities ensured we faced no difficulties. We will come every year to witness the Rath Yatra and will never forget the provisions of Railways", said a couple from Balangir.

"We have come from Rajasthan to witness Rath Yatra. We were concerned about shelter before reaching Puri, but the shelter provided by Railways eased our worries. The arrangement was beautifully done, including security facilities", informed a lady passenger from Rajasthan, taking shelter at Mela Shed.

"The facilities provided by Railways are praiseworthy. Starting from charging points to many other arrangements under one roof, everything was well-managed. Additional booking counters, fans, cleanliness, toilets, security arrangements, information systems, display walls, drinking water, and medical facilities were all available. The Railway administration has made a great effort for passengers' convenience", said a passenger from Cuttack.

"Indian Railways is delighted to share the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from passengers who traveled to Puri during the auspicious Rath Yatra festival. The extensive arrangements and facilities provided by Indian Railways have been highly appreciated by devotees from various parts of the country" said an official.

Key Highlights of Rath Yatra Arrangements:

1. Massive Passenger Movement: Indian Railways efficiently carried 15 lakh passengers, ensuring they reached their destinations safely and comfortably during the Rath Yatra period.

2. Pilgrim Sheds and Mela Shed: To accommodate 15,000 pilgrims/devotees at a time, temporary and permanent Mela sheds were erected at Puri Railway Station, providing resting, toilet, and bathing facilities.

3. Connectivity Across Odisha: Special trains were operated connecting 25 districts of Odisha to and from Puri, facilitating easy access for devotees.

4. AI-based Dynamic Scheduling: Special trains were operated using an AI-based dynamic scheduling system, allowing Indian Railways to provide additional trains to high-demand destinations promptly.

5. Special Trains: Over 315 special trains were operated for the convenience of pilgrims, ensuring efficient transportation during the festival.

6. Neighboring State Connectivity: Special trains connected neighboring states, including Visakhapatnam and Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, Jagadalpur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Howrah/Sealdah and Malda Town in West Bengal, to Puri for the Rath Yatra.

Measures Implemented During the Car Festival:

1. Crowd Management: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed to manage crowds at Puri Railway Station.

2. Control Room: A round-the-clock control room was established to address passenger issues and ensure smooth train operations.

3. Announcements: Effective announcements were made at Puri and other stations over the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

4. Train Information System/Enquiry Counters: PA systems were installed at Puri Railway Station, with strategically located enquiry counters and large video walls displaying train arrival and departure information.

5. Smooth Ticket Disbursal: Additional ticket booking counters, ATVM counters, and mobile ticket counters were provided. The UTS on Mobile App and ECoR Yatra App were launched for information related to Rath Yatra facilities.

6. Safety and Security: Extensive safety measures, including CCTV surveillance, deployment of RPF, GRP, and sniffer dogs, were implemented. Fire service personnel and fire extinguishers were strategically placed for emergencies.

7. Medical Facilities: Medical assistance booths, staffed with doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, along with ambulance services, were operational round the clock at Puri Railway Station.

8. Power and Water Supply: Uninterrupted power supply and frequent water supply were ensured during the festival, with water tankers ready for emergencies.

9. Cleanliness: Special attention was given to cleanliness and hygiene at public utility areas during the Rath Yatra period.

10. Catering and Hospitality: In addition to the food plaza at Puri Railway Station, arrangements were made for selling tea, snacks, water bottles, and Janata meals. Additional food stalls were functioning at major en-route stations.

11. Toilets and Bathrooms: Adequate toilet and bathroom facilities were provided at both the permanent and temporary Mela sheds.

12. Passenger Help Desks: Help desks were set up to guide passengers, providing information about train schedules, passenger conveniences, and Rath Yatra rituals and timings.

13. Illumination: Adequate arrangements were made for ensuring uninterrupted power supply at Puri Railway Station for the continuous functioning of lights, fans, and other passenger amenities.