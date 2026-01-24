 Indian Railways Extend 12 Special Trains Between LTT–Kanpur And LTT–Madgaon
Indian Railways has extended 12 special train services to meet passenger demand, including 10 services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kanpur, and two between LTT and Madgaon. The extended runs cover late January to February 2026, with bookings open via IRCTC.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railways Extend 12 Special Trains Between LTT–Kanpur And LTT–Madgaon | Representational Image

10 special services between LTT & Kanpur and 2 special services between LTT & Madgaon

Railways will extend the run of 12 additional special train services to fulfil passengers’ demand – 10 special services between LTT & Kanpur and 2 special services between LTT & Madgaon.

Service Details Announced
Details are as under:

LTT–Kanpur Special Extended

Extension of LTT- Kanpur-LTT Weekly superfast special (10 services)

Train no 04152 Weekly superfast special leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.15 hrs every Saturday and arriving Kanpur at 15.45 hrs next day has been extended to run from 31.01.2026 to 28.02.2026 (5 services)

Train no 04151 Weekly superfast special leaving Kanpur at 13.00 hrs every Friday and arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.55 hrs next day has been extended to run from 30.01.2026 to 27.02.2026 (5 services)

Stops En Route
Halts: Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Dhabhaura, Prayagraj, Bharwari, Sirathu and Fatehpur

Coach Composition Updated
Revised Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 9 Sleeper class, 8 General Second class and 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

LTT–Madgaon Special Extended

Extension of LTT- Madgaon - LTT superfast special (2 services)

Train no 01103 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 25.01.2026 at 07.55 hrs and arrive Madgaon at 22.00 hrs same day. (1 service)

Train no 01104 Weekly special will leave Madgaon on 24.01.2026 at 16.30 hrs and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.50 hrs next day. (1 service)

Konkan Route Halts
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali

Revised Coach Details
Revised Composition: 18 Sleeper class and 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Booking & Information

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of Special train no. 01103 is open and bookings for Special train no 04152 will open on 26.01.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.

