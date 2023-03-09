Indian Navy's ALH 'Dhruv' ditched off Mumbai coast; visuals of the rescue & recovery operation surfaces | Sourced Photo

Mumbai: Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast and footage of the same has surfaced.

The 'Dhruv' helicopter's emergency floating device was deployed which assisted the chopper to stay afloat after making contact with water.

The visuals show the helicopter to be intact as the rescue members are seen trying to salvage it.

A Twitter user who goes by username Kaypius tweeting the video of the salvaging of the helicopter and wrote, "The crew has put down the stricken helicopter admirably well. EFG inflated evenly. Rescue & salvage teams on the dot. The very first navy ALH ditching. Copybook. I think the navy has all the evidence they need to nail this one."

The incident happened on Wednesday when the helicopter ditched close to the coast after it faced a sudden loss of power during a routine sortie over the Arabian Sea. The loss of power resulted in rapid loss of height.

Three crew members aboard the helicopter were rescued and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.