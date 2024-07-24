Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Attached To MHA | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) will now be attached with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to tackle the rising menace of cyber crimes and better coordination with States and Union Territories on sharing real time information for reporting and redressal of financial cyber frauds, map and track the locations of active mobile numbers used in criminal activities, block their lost or stolen mobile devices to prevent misuse and personal data thefts.

The major organisational change was laid down in an official order signed by MHA under secretary with notification of Attached Office status of I4C. The Attached Office order followed the I4C was empowered with Information Technology Act (IT Act) to notify illegal content on internet.

“The new orders will empower the I4C to address various aspects of cybercrime prevention, reporting and management. It gives legal powers to take stringent action all online content infringement, cyber crime, digital assets, online financial frauds, hacking and identity thefts,” said a senior cyber crime official.

The Attached Office status of I4C will empower the cyber crime and security agency to take immediate action against illegal content on the internet and enhance capabilities to counter cyber crimes in the rapidly expanding digital world of banking, services and data management.

The new role of I4C will include Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCT) for sharing of real time information with law enforcement agencies to provide suspects names, residence, contact details, cyber crime case details, mobile and IP address used in cyber frauds for prompt action. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System of dedicated helpline for for reporting and redressal of financial cyber fraud will also be managed by I4C.

The web platform Pratibimb for data aggregation and geospatial mapping will enable I4C to track and pinpoint the physical locations of mobile numbers associated with cybercrimes and Mobile Blocking Portal for citizens to block lost and stolen mobiles from misuse.