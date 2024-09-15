'INDI Alliance Has Capable Leaders, Wouldn’t Want To Borrow From BJP': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi On Nitin Gadkari's 'PM Post Offer' Claim |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to Nitin Gadkari's recent statement where he claimed that an opposition leader had offered him the prime ministerial position. Chaturvedi commented that Gadkari was expressing his personal ambition to become the prime minister, using the opposition as a pretext. She further stated that the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, has its own capable leaders and does not need to look to the BJP for leadership.

Chaturvedi’s statement on social media platform X read, "Nitin Gadkari ji is expressing his heartfelt desire to be on the top chair, using the excuse of opposition parties he is sending a message to Modiji. INDIA alliance has very capable leaders who can lead the country, wouldn’t want to borrow one from BJP. Well played Nitin ji."

Well played Nitin ji 😜 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 15, 2024

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, had earlier claimed that ahead of the 2024 general elections, a senior opposition leader offered him the role of prime minister, which he simply rejected. While he did not reveal the identity of the leader who made the offer, he made it clear that he remains loyal to his party and its ideology.

During a journalism award function in Nagpur, Gadkari stated, "I told the leader that I am a man who follows one ideology and conviction. I am in a party which has given me everything which I never even dreamt of. No offer can entice me."

Big revelation - Nitin Gadkari says was offered PM position by opposition leader , he declined pic.twitter.com/RbecgJoFBR — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) September 15, 2024

This is not the first time Gadkari’s name has been mentioned in discussions about potential prime ministerial candidates. He was considered as a possible contender before the 2014 and 2019 general elections. Gadkari, a key figure in the BJP, has been elected as a Member of Parliament from the Nagpur constituency three times and continues to play a vital role in the party.

Gadkari's Hold On Nagpur Lok Sabha Seat

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari retained his Nagpur seat, defeating Congress' Vikas Thakre by a margin of 1,37,603 votes. However, his winning margin decreased compared to previous elections, where he had won by a larger gap.

In 2019, Gadkari defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole by a margin of 2,16,000 votes. His first victory in the Nagpur constituency came in 2014 when he won with a margin of 2,84,828 votes. Despite the decreased margin in 2024, Gadkari’s position within the BJP and his influence remain strong.