Nitin Gadkari Says He Was Offered Support For PM Post, Declined Offer Saying, 'I Am Loyal To...'; Video

Union Road and Transport Minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari on Saturday claimed that he was offered support for the Prime Minister's post but declined the offer, stating that he has no such ambitions.

While speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "I remember one incident... I won’t name anyone. That person said, 'If you are going to become the Prime Minister, we will support you.'"

However, he said he declined the offer as becoming Prime Minister was not his goal in life.

A video of the BJP leader's revelation has gone viral on social media.

Big revelation - Nitin Gadkari says was offered PM position by opposition leader , he declined pic.twitter.com/RbecgJoFBR — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) September 15, 2024

"But I asked, why should you support me, and why should I accept your support? Becoming the Prime Minister is not the aim of my life. I am loyal to my convictions and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my convictions are most important to me," he said.

However BJP leader gave no information regarding when and where he was support for PM Post.

During the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, several leaders from non-NDA parties hinted that if the BJP did not secure a majority but managed to win more than 250 seats, their parties could offer support if the BJP projected Gadkari as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Surveys from the news publications also included Gadkari's name as a potential PM candidate from the BJP.

Gadkari, a three-time MP from Maharashtra's Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, is regarded as a minister with a strong track record in the Modi cabinet.