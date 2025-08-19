 UP: Man Ends 25-Year Marriage, Arranges Wife's Wedding ToLover In Varanasi - VIDEO
Arvind Kumar Patel from Mirzapur district, ended his 25-year-old marriage with Reena Devi after learning of her relationship with Siyaram Yadav, a tenant who lived in their house and ran a grocery shop on the premises. Siyaram, aged around 50, had been staying with the family for some time.

In an unusual turn of events, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi arranged his wife’s marriage with her lover after uncovering her extramarital affair.

According to reports, the man, identified as Arvind Kumar Patel from Mirzapur district, ended his 25-year-old marriage with Reena Devi after learning of her relationship with Siyaram Yadav, a tenant who lived in their house and ran a grocery shop on the premises. Siyaram, aged around 50, had been staying with the family for some time.

Arvind and Reena Devi, originally from Chandauli, had married 25 years ago and share two children, a daughter, who is already married, and an 18-year-old son who lives with the family.

Initially, the couple’s marriage appeared stable, but suspicions arose when Arvind noticed his wife’s growing closeness with Siyaram. He began to keep a watch and eventually caught them together.

Instead of resorting to violence, Arvind gathered his relatives and neighbours and decided to resolve the matter in a striking manner. In their presence, he arranged for Reena Devi and Siyaram’s wedding.

The group later visited a Mahadev temple in Rajatalab, Varanasi, where Reena and Siyaram’s marriage was solemnised with complete rituals.

