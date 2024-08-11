 Independence Day 2024: BMC Installs 134 Selfie Booths, Plays 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Song In 1,070 Garbage Collection Vehicles
India is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of Independence Day this year from August 9 to 15. In Mumbai, the civic body has organised several events under the campaign including Tricolour rallies, 134 selfie booths and other activities for public participation.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign rally organised in Mumbai | BMC

Mumbai: On the occasion of Independence Day India is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 9 to 15 where the citizens are appealed to hoist the national flag in their homes and upload selfies on the website provided by the government. In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also organising various events to create awareness about the campaign. It will play 'Gharo Ghari Tiranga' song on 1070 garbage collection vehicles, installed 134 selfie booths and signature canvases at 106 locations across Mumbai.

From August 9, BMC has organised 47 tricolour yatras in Mumbai. In the next phase on August 13, more tricolour yatras will be held across the city. CM Eknath Shinde officially launched the state-level 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on August 9 at the August Kranti Maidan.

The campaign was announced by PM Narendra Modi in July's Mann ki Baat program to remember our national heroes. He called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. Modi highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops from August 13 to August 15.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Jabalpur Police Leads Bike Rally To Boost Awareness Ahead Of Independence...
article-image

Home minister Amit Shah l Union Home Minister Amit Shah also last week appealed to people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign "Our national flag, the tricolour, is a symbol of sacrifice, loyalty and peace," he said.





