 Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Jabalpur Police Leads Bike Rally To Boost Awareness Ahead Of Independence Day (WATCH)
The rally, aimed at spreading awareness among the public, was led by Inspector General (IG) Anil Kushwaha and Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh, who also rode bikes during the event.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan: Jabalpur Police Leads Bike Rally To Boost Awareness (WATCH) | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to raise awareness as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the Jabalpur police organized a bike rally, with senior officers and police personnel actively participating. Every bike in the rally was adorned with the Indian national flag, the Tiranga, symbolizing patriotism and unity.

The rally, aimed at spreading awareness among the public, was led by Inspector General (IG) Anil Kushwaha and Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh, who also rode bikes during the event. The bike rally commenced from the police lines and made its way through the city's major intersections and prominent areas, drawing the attention of onlookers and residents.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, has gained significant momentum across the country, and the Jabalpur police's initiative is a step towards further promoting this patriotic movement. The rally not only highlighted the importance of the national flag but also aimed to instill a sense of national pride and unity among the people of Jabalpur.

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply
Sudden spike in demand after CM's campaign announcement

National flags are in short supply across Madhya Pradesh due to a surge in demand driven by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The sale of flags spiked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to hoist the National Flag on their homes during his July 28 Mann Ki Baat address. The campaign, now in its third year, gained further momentum when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced it would run from August 9 to 15. Wholesalers report a sharp increase in demand over the past few days, leading to a shortage of flags across the state.

