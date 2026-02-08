Increase Punctuality Of Buses To Boost Revenue: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Only when buses run on time will the wheels of revenue move faster,” asserted Transport Minister and Chairman of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pratap Sarnaik, while directing the ST administration to give top priority to punctuality in operations.

He was speaking at a review meeting on revenue enhancement held at the Mantralaya. The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar along with senior departmental officials.

Minister Sarnaik emphasized that MSRTC buses are the lifeline of the common people. With affordable fares, safe travel, and various government concessions, passenger numbers are steadily increasing. However, he cautioned that this growth cannot be sustained unless services are punctual and reliable.

“Making passengers wait endlessly is equivalent to forcing them to look for alternative modes of transport,” he remarked.

The minister expressed strong displeasure over frequent complaints from passengers regarding late departures, mid-journey breakdowns, and sudden cancellation of trips. He instructed depot-level officers and staff to work with greater responsibility and ensure that every bus departs as per schedule.

Highlighting the direct connection between punctuality and income, Sarnaik said, “Every bus that leaves on time is a step toward higher revenue.” He warned that repeated delays drive loyal passengers toward private transport options, which ultimately harms the corporation.

Acknowledging the rising operational costs of MSRTC, the minister stressed the need for a balanced approach that focuses not only on increasing revenue but also on strict financial discipline. He called for better planning at the local level, efficient use of resources, and improved maintenance practices.

“Punctuality must become the new identity of MSRTC bus services,” Sarnaik declared, urging the administration to gear up for better performance.

He concluded by stating that the future roadmap of MSRTC should revolve around earning passenger trust through timely services while ensuring financial stability.

Currently, around 55 lakh passengers use MSRTC buses daily. The buses cover over 90 percent of the villages in the state. Around 14,000 buses operate on the roads every day.

