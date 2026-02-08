MSRTC To Launch 55-Seater ‘Rajmata Jijau’ Buses From March |

Blending Maharashtra’s rich historical legacy with modern public transport, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to introduce a fleet of new-generation buses across the state. To ensure greater passenger comfort on crowded routes, thec corporation has procured advanced 55-seater buses with a 3×2 seating arrangement.

These buses will be named ‘Rajmata Jijau’, in honour of the revered mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, announced Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap

Sarnaik announced on Saturday.

The new buses are scheduled to be rolled out in phases starting from March and will operate on major routes across the state. Designed in a distinctive saffron and white colour scheme, the buses are expected to symbolise Maharashtra’s pride and heritage while offering improved travel convenience..

Modern Comfort

Explaining the significance behind the naming, Sarnaik said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is worshipped across Maharashtra, and the inspiration behind his vision of Swarajya was Rajmata Jijau. She is truly the mother of Hindavi Swarajya. Naming the new MSRTC buses after her is our way of paying tribute to her immense contribution.”

He further pointed out that MSRTC has a long tradition of naming its premium services after iconic symbols of Maharashtra, including Shivneri, Shivshahi, Shivai, Yashwanti, and Hirkani. “With Rajmata Jijau buses, another proud chapter has been added to this legacy,” he said.

Ease Congestion

The minister highlighted that the new buses would offer significant relief to commuters. While existing buses typically accommodate around 40 seated passengers, the new models will have a capacity of 55 seats. This means that at least 15 additional passengers will be able to travel comfortably without having to stand.

“These buses are particularly aimed at high-traffic intercity routes where crowding is a major issue. The enhanced seating capacity will greatly improve the travel experience for daily commuters,”

Describing the initiative as more than just a naming exercise, the minister said, “Rajmata Jijau is not merely a name — it represents the values of Swarajya, the strength of motherhood, and our commitment to better passenger services. These buses will soon run across Maharashtra as a proud symbol of both tradition and modernity.”

With upgraded facilities and increased capacity, the Rajmata Jijau buses are expected to strengthen MSRTC’s services and further enhance public confidence in state transport.

