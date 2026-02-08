Nagpur To South Mumbai Travel Time May Drop By One Hour Via New Samruddhi Marg Thane Corridor

Samruddhi Expressway |

Vehicles speeding down the Nagpur Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway often face an abrupt slowdown near Mumbai. While the expressway has drastically reduced long distance travel time, the final stretch into South Mumbai remains a major challenge. Currently, vehicles take nearly two hours to reach South Mumbai from Amne, despite covering the Nagpur to Amne stretch in around seven hours.

To address this, the Maharashtra government has decided to construct an approximately 18 kilometre long eight lane road in Thane. Preliminary work on the project has already begun, according to sources.

Connecting Major Expressways And Coastal Routes

The proposed road will serve as a crucial connector between the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway, the Thane coastal road, and the Samruddhi Expressway. Once operational, vehicles coming from Nagpur will be able to directly access South Mumbai using coastal roads and sea bridges, bypassing internal city traffic.

This means vehicles will no longer need to pass through Thane, Bhiwandi, or interior Mumbai roads. Officials believe this will significantly reduce congestion while offering a smoother entry into the city.

Concept Backed At Highest Level

Sources indicate that the concept was initiated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While exact entry and exit points of the proposed corridor are yet to be officially announced, planning work is currently underway.

The road is expected to be eight lane and stretch roughly 18 kilometres. Authorities are still finalising technical and administrative details before the project moves into advanced stages.

Likely Role Of MSRDC, ₹2000 Crore Estimated Cost

Although the executing agency has not been officially confirmed, sources suggest the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is likely to handle construction. The project cost is estimated to be around ₹2000 crore.

Once completed, vehicles travelling via the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be able to connect from Amne to the Uttan Virar coastal bridge, then move towards the Bhayandar Versova coastal road, and further to the Bandra Versova sea link.

From there, vehicles can seamlessly transition to the Bandra Worli sea link and finally reach Nariman Point through the Mumbai coastal road network.

Major Boost For Regional And City Connectivity

The project is expected to benefit not just Samruddhi Expressway users but also vehicles travelling on the Mumbai Vadodara highway. Easier cross connectivity between major express corridors is likely to reduce travel pressure across the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Urban planners believe this corridor could become a critical infrastructure link, especially as traffic volumes continue to rise.

More clarity on timelines, execution, and design will emerge once the detailed project report is finalised. For now, commuters and logistics operators alike are watching closely, hopeful that the long awaited seamless Nagpur to South Mumbai drive may soon become reality.