Inauguration of MBMC’s first theatre: Denied entry, BJP leaders stage 'protest drama' at venue

Although the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction and BJP have stitched an alliance to claim power over the state government, the relationship between cadres of both the parties seems to be going from bad to worse in the twin-city with each passing day.

The conflict came to fore during the inauguration ceremony of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) first drama theatre (auditorium) in Kashimira by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

However, the agitating members claimed that they were protesting against the civic administration. Notably, the auditorium is named in the memory of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna winner, the late Lata Mangeshkar.

The drama, with ex-legislator- Narendra Mehta in the lead role, began after former municipal corporators of the BJP were allegedly denied entry into the venue by on-duty security personnel citing shortage of space in the hall.

Irate over not being allowed despite being invited, the BJP leaders staged a protest by shouting slogans against the civic administration and squatting outside the entry gate of the auditorium.

Contending that the auditorium has been constructed on an amenity space, whose exclusive rights are owned by the MBMC, former Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale said, “How can they deny entry to us. Neither funds from the state government nor from the legislators’ kitty has been used for the project.”

“If the administration did not want us to be a part of the event, why did they invite us and print our names on the invitation cards? We wanted to felicitate the newly elected CM but were denied entry,” said Mehta.

Apart from cutting-the-ribbons of the auditorium and inaugurating a skating rink, Shinde unveiled statues of brave Rajput warrior Veer Maharana Pratap, as well as Maratha warrior Chimaji Appa, and laid the foundation stones for the construction of a multi-specialty hospital and MBMC headquarter building.

“Apart from approving the proposal for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to raise Rs 60,000 crore loan for executing infrastructure projects in the MMR and adjoining areas, the central government has also given its nod for financial assistance amounting Rs. 12,500 crore mooted by the urban development department,” said CM Shinde while addressing the audience at the inaugural ceremony.

MP Rajendra Gavit, MLAs Geeta Jain, Pratap Sarnaik and MBMC chief Dilip Dhole registered their presence. However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also on the guest list, was conspicuous by his absence.