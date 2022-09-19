In pictures: WR erects second open web girder in record time at Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel

Western Railway launches second Open Web Girder of Delisle Bridge, Lower Parel, on Sunday, September 18 | Twitter/@WesternRly

Mumbai: Despite the continuous rainfall in Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has successfully undertaken the launching of the second open web girder of Delisle Bridge located at Lower Parel.

This work was undertaken by the Construction Department of WR and was successfully completed on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

"The assembling and erection of the second open web girder was completed in a record period of less than 3 months. This was the longest (90 meter) girder weighing about 1045 MT with a single span of 65 degree skew ever launched in Western Railway.

The Assembling and erection of the girder was completed in a record period of less than 3 months | Twitter/@WesternRly

"Launching of the first girder was completed on June 22, 2022. The launching of the second Open Web girder of Delisle ROB began on June 15, 2022 and was completed during available marginal traffic and power block only, without any major traffic repercussions," said a WR official.

"The work was carried out under close monitoring of a team of 15 railway engineers and agency alongwith consultants engineers in last 5 days. A massive team comprising 8 supervisors and 102 labourers were deployed round the clock for this mammoth task, which is also a first of its kind for Western Railway," the official added.

The ROB has a skew of 65 degree with railway tracks and located at the north end of Lower Parel station. Synchronised displacement controlled strand jacks was introduced for the first time on WR.

High Quality structural steel (E-450 grade) was procured while stainless steel (SS-550) grade was used in reinforcement bars in substructure.

The superstructure is coated with special anti-corrosive paint, the corrosion resistance of which is equivalent to cold galvanizing coating.

The design and drawing of the superstructure was approved by RDSO owing to non-standard open web girder. Subsequent to the completion of the launching of girders, the work on laying the road surfaces will begin shortly following which the work of approach road will be started by the BMC.

According to sources, BMC aims to open the bridge by end of this financial year.

"The work of the approach road will be completed in next four to five months," said a senior BMC official. Delisle ROB of MCGM at Lower Parel is a key connector in the city.

It is effectively the only pathway to the Lower Parel office district for rail commuters who live in the eastern suburbs. These commuters travel by train up to Currey Road station and use this bridge to cross over into Lower Parel to reach commercial compounds such as Kamala Mills, High Street Phoenix and Peninsula Park.