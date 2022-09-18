Mumbai: 67th Railway Week PCPO Awards of CR held at CSMT

Photo: Representative Image

The 67th Railway Week PCPO Awards of the Central Railway was held on 16th September 2022 at CR Auditorium, CSMT. Dr A K Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway, distributed individual and group awards to officers and staff of the personnel department for their meritorious performance.

During the function, Dr Sinha also released a Book on "Rail Parivar Dekh Rekh Muhim" (RPDRM). RPDRM was launched immediately with elaborate use of social media, WhatsApp, messages and calls.

Farsighted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rail Parivar Dekh Rekh Muhim, was devised to look after more than one lakh Central Railway employees and also pensioners, family members of Railway employees, contract workers, and outsourced employees for Railways.

Central Railway was the 1st Zonal Railway of the Indian Railways to implement the "Rail Parivar Dekh-Rekh Muhim".

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chairman & CEO V K Tripathi, and Member Staff appreciated the RPDRM excellently initiated by the Central Railway.

The book covers in detail how the dreams of Railway families became reality during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and how the Rail Parivar is still being taken care of under this Muhim. The book will help Railways and Railway families to handle stressful situations in future too.