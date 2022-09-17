e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Six local trains to be cancelled, 15 outstation trains to be held tomorrow; check all details here

Saturday, September 17, 2022
Six suburban train services will be cancelled on Sunday while 15 outstation trains, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, will be held up for up to 30 minutes at various stations to enable non-interlocking work at the Vaitarna Yard of the Western Railway on Sunday.

The work will be undertaken between 9 am and noon.

The Virar-Valsad MEMU service will be operated from Palghar while the Surat-Virar Express will be terminated at Palghar on the day.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, said the six locals cancelled are the 10:31am Borivali-Dahanu Road service, the 10:03am Churchgate-Dahanu Road local, the 9:15am Bandra Terminus-Vapi Passenger, the 12:42 pm Dahanu Road-Churchgate local, the 2:15 pm Dahanu Road-Dadar local and the 2pm Vapi-Virar Passenger.

While the Tejas Express will be regulated by 20 minutes, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, the Bandra Terminus-Izzatnagar Summer Special, the Mumbai Central-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, the Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express, the Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus Express, the Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus Surya Nagari Express and the Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will be delayed (regulated in railway parlance) by 30 minutes. The Bikaner-Dadar Express will be regulated by 55 minutes.

The suburban services that are likely to be delayed by up to 30 minutes are the 7:42am Churchgate-Dahanu Road local, the 8:56am Churchgate-Dahanu Road local, the 8:30am Dahanu Road-Borivali local, the 9:35am Dahanu Road-Virar local and the 10:05am Dahanu Road-Virar local. The 8:30am Boisar-Vasai Road MEMU service will also be regulated by 30 minutes.

