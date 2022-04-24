In Pics: PM Modi attends the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in Jammu earlier in the day arrived in Mumbai where he attended the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award here today.

Modi will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for selfless service to the nation and society. The PM will also attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards presentation ceremony.

Ahead of his Mumbai visit, the PM had said that he is grateful and humbled to receive this great award.

Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi had said in a tweet.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

PM Modi earlier arrived in Jammu on his first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. Here, Modi inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.

(with ANi inputs)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 05:52 PM IST