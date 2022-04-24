Kashmir Files: Actor Anupam Kher meets PM Modi

Actor Anupam Kher met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him a gift on behalf of his mother Dulari Kher. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared pictures from their meeting on Saturday. He also thanked the PM for his 'hard work'.

In his tweet, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a great pleasure to meet you. The hard work you are doing day and night for countrymen is inspiring! I will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the rudraksh mala sent by my mother to protect you. Jai Ho. Jai Hind."

Responding to Anupam Kher's tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you very much, Anupam Kher. It is only the blessings of respected Mataji and countrymen which motivates me continuously to work in service of the nation."

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files released on March 11. The film may have courted numerous controversies but has received a thumbs-up from cine-goers for telling a tale that needs to be told. This movie is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

Not just Bollywood celebs, but influential personalities from different walks of life have been lauding the team of the film for telling such a heartbreaking story with honesty. This includes the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan among others.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:02 PM IST