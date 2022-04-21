Revealed! THIS is what Dasvi star Abhishek Bachchan feels about The Kashmir Files!

Abhishek Bachchan has been the talk of the town thanks to his stellar act in the recently released film Dasvi. The film is currently ranking number two in the top 10 in India category on Netflix. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

What do you feel about being famous? Do you agree that all don’t get fame easily?

You should feel happy that you are recognised. So be thankful and appreciate that. It’s cognizant of the fact that you are very lucky; you have been chosen by the audience out of millions of people. Do everything you can every day to earn that love and respect; don’t take it lightly.

Your father has done that, right?

Yes, absolutely, pa (Amitabh Bachchan) has done that.

What have you learnt from him?

I have learned everything from my parents. I am what I am because of my parents. Everything I have learned because of them. By the end of the day, what I say does not matter, but what I do on screen matters immensely.

How do you look at your growth?

Well! I still have a job after 22 years (smiles). Touchwood, so I don’t question it. I am just thankful for whatever I have been bestowed upon.

Do you think people belonging to the world of entertainment are soft targets and thus subjected to criticism?

Why always focus on the negative things? Focus on the positive things also. Look at the love you receive from the audience. Everything pales in comparison to that.

Being an actor, do you agree an actor has to not only look good but intelligence is needed to act?

I think it’s important for an actor to have a sense of intelligence. But definitely, an actor has to be very conscious about understanding the scene. It does require a fair amount of intelligence.

What good stories you may have liked during your growing days and now?

There are so many it’s difficult to list everything. Like I was saying, if the audience is not going to watch a film, then we need to accept that we didn’t make a good film for the audience’s taste at that point in time.

What is good and what is not? How do we decide?

It’s difficult; our intentions are always correct. It’s only that if the audiences go home with that same intention, then you can categorise. They decide, and they are the final judge. What they decide is the truth; there is no reason for that.

Have you seen The Kashmir Files?

No, I have not seen The Kashmir Files. I am dying to see it. What an amazing achievement. See the kind of collections that it has collected at the box office. It’s so heartening for the industry. It affirms that it’s all about storytelling that they want to hear. It doesn’t matter who is on the poster.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:42 AM IST