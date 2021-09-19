In Photos: Mumbai bids adieu to Lord Ganesha amidst beefed up security and COVID-19 norms

Mumbai is biding adiue to Lord Ganesha amidst beefed up security arrangement and COVID-19 norms.

For the uninitiated, Mumbai Police is on high alert and security has been beefed up across the city for the 10th and last day of immersion of Ganesh idols on Sunday, especially in the wake of recent arrests of terror suspects.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday nabbed one person from Mumbai in connection with an alleged terror plot unearthed by Delhi Police.

The ten-day Ganesh festival will come to an end today. The celebrations have been subdued this year due to the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Processions, the hallmark of immersion days, are banned.

See photos:

Lalbaug Cha Raja | BL Soni

Mumbai | Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion | ANI

Advertisement

Arrnagemnets made by BMC for Ganesh Visarjan. | BMC/Twitter

Mumbai | Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion | ANI

Arrnagemnets made by BMC for Ganesh Visarjan. | BMC/Twitter

Advertisement

Mumbai | Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion. | ANI

Mumbai | Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion | BMC

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:39 PM IST