In major shuffle, DCP crime, traffic & special branch of Navi Mumbai police transferred

In one of the major transfers, many senior IPS officers in Maharashtra were transferred. As many as 109 officers, including five from Navi Mumbai, were transferred on Monday, November 7.

Suresh Mengde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch), Purshottam Karad, DCP (Traffic), Shivraj Patil DCP (Zone 2), Abhijit Shivthare, DCP (Administration) and Rupali Ambure, DCP (Special Branch) were a part of Navi Mumbai police before their transfers.

The new officials who have been transferred to the city police commissionerate are Amit Kale, Pankaj Dahane and Sanjay Surgauda Patil.

According to senior police officials, this is the first time that such a large number of officials have been transferred at one go. The department of new officials has not yet decided.

14 officers transferred to Mumbai police force

As per the orders issued last evening, at least 14 DCP-rank officers were transferred to the Mumbai Police force.

IPS officers Abhinav Deshmukh, M Ramkumar, Anil Paraskar, Manoj Patil, Amogh Gaonkar, Tejaswi Satpute, and Gaurav Singh have been transferred to the Mumbai Police.

Pravin Mundhe, Dixit Gedam, Mangesh Shinde, Ajay Bansal, Mohit Garg, Purushottam Karad are also among the officers who are shifted to Mumbai Police, as per the orders.

DCP Akbar Pathan has also returned to the Mumbai Police force. The Marine Drive police station had lodged an FIR for extortion and other charges against Pathan, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, four other police officers, and two others on a complaint filed by a builder. Pathan was transferred to the Prevention of Civil Rights (PCR) wing of police in Nashik.

