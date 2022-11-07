Maharashtra Govt transfers 104 IPS and state police officers | File Photo

In a major reshuffle, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Monday transferred a record 104 IPS and State Police Service officers in the state. These transfers are mainly of the rank of deputy police commissioner or superintendent of police. A large number of police officers, who are currently posted in Mumbai, have been transferred out of the city while a few others from various districts have been picked up for postings in the city.

Mr Pranay Ashok, DCP zone 5, Mumbai has been posted as commandant of state reserve police force group 11 at Navi Mumbai while Mr Manjunath Singe, who is the DCP zone 9, Mumbai has been appointed as the assistant inspector general (law and order) in state DGP’s office. Mr Gaurav Singh, police superintendent, of Maharashtra Police Academy has been posted as DCP, Mumbai city, Ms Sheela Sail, assistant inspector general vigilance in State DGP office as DCP, state intelligence depart (SID), Mumbai. Mr Anil Parashar, who is DCP, SID, Mumbai will be new DCP, Mumbai city.

Mr Mangesh Shinde, who is commandant, the state reserve police force, group 2, Pune, has been appointed as DCP, Mumbai city while Ms Tejaswi Satpute and Mr Dixitkumar Ashok Gedam, Mr Pravin Mundhe, Mr Ajaykumar Bansal and Mr Mohitkumar Garg, who were on compulsory waiting, have been posted as DCPs, Mumbai city.

Mr Manoj Patil, who was on compulsory waiting, has been posted as DCP, Mumbai city, and Mr Amogh Gaonkar, police superintendent, CID, Amravati has been posted as DCP, Mumbai. Further, Mr Ashok Dudhe, who was on compulsory waiting, has been posted as DCP, SID, Mumbai. Mr Sadanand Waise-Patil, police superintendent, Railways, Pune will be DCP, SID, Mumbai. Mr Purushottam Karan, DCP, traffic, Navi Mumbai has been posted as DCP, Mumbai city while Mr Vasant Jadhav, who was on compulsory waiting, has been posted as DCP, SID, Mumbai.

Mr Sunita Salunke, police superintendent, highway security force (headquarters) Mumbai has been appointed as DCP, SID, Mumbai. Mr Gajanan Rajmane, DCP, zone 3, Nagpur has been posted as the police superintendent, Force One, Mumbai.

Promotion of five officers

Ms Anchal Dalal, who is sub divisional police officer, Satara, has been promoted as additional police superintendent, Sangli, Mr Avinash Kumar, sub divisional police officer at Parbhani as additional police superintendent, Nanded, Mr Nilesh Tambe, sub divisional police officer, Mahad as additional police superintendent, Malegaon, Mr Kumar Chintale, sub divisional police officer, Jalgaon as additional police superintendent , Gadchiroli and Mr Yatish Deshmukh, sub divisional police officer, Hingoli as additional police superintendent, Gadchiroli.