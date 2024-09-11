'Impartial Probe Should Be Conducted But The Issue Shouldn't Be Politicised,' Says Congress MLA Vikas Thakre On Chandrashekhar Bawankule Son's Audi Accident

Mumbai: Even as senior Congress leaders were busy putting the Mahayuti government on the mat over the Audi hit-and-run case in Nagpur involving the son of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, its party MLA Vikas Thakre sprang a surprise on Tuesday, asking that the issue not be politicised.

Statement Of BJP MLA Vikas Thakre

An impartial probe should be conducted into the accident and those found guilty should not be spared but the issue should not be politicised, Thakre told the media.

काल भाजपाच्या बड्या नेत्याच्या मुलाने नागपुरात मद्यधुंद अवस्थेत गाडी चालवत अनेक गाड्यांना ठोकले.



मात्र त्याला अटक करून त्याच्यावर कारवाई न करता प्रशासन त्याला पाठीशी घालत आहे.

त्यामुळे कायदा आणि सुव्यस्था भाजपाच्या दावणीला बांधलेली आहे, हे पुन्हा एकदा सिद्ध झाले आहे.… pic.twitter.com/fX4hrEQn4C — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) September 9, 2024

“The accident took place in my constituency and I spoke to senior police officers,” said the MLA from the Nagpur West constituency. However, his stand is contradictory to the one taken by his senior colleagues – MPCC chief Nana Patole, the leader of the opposition in state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and the party spokesman Atul Londhe – all of whom reside in Nagpur. Senior leaders have raised several questions on the handling of the case, the delay in the registration of FIR, the attempts to shield Bawankule’s son Sanket and the overall approach of the state home department.

Nana Patole On The Accident

Patole posted a purported video of the incident and alleged that afterwards, the entire home department went to work to save and hide the son.

“The son of a senior BJP leader hit four or five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?” he asked.

Vijay Wadettiwar Demands A Thorough Probe Into The Incident

Demanding a thorough probe into the incident, Wadettiwar said, “It looks like the home department has started a new project, where people can crash their cars, kill people, then blame it on the driver and walk free.”

Parties seem to have adopted a new trend to save their own people after such accidents, Wadettiwar said, in a press conference. He referred to earlier allegations that a local MLA of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had tried to save those responsible for the Porsche car crash in Pune in May, and leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena had tried to save a party worker’s son after he ran over a woman in Worli, Mumbai.

State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule On The Incident

BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that action should be taken against the culprits. “By God’s grace, no one was injured and no casualties were reported in the accident. But several vehicles were damaged. I have said this yesterday (Monday) also: whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them. Police have given me the primary information. Justice should be equal for all,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "...Whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them..." https://t.co/WcINRZWC5V pic.twitter.com/TLBlhjO6tP — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On The Incident

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not right to target Bawankule over an accident involving his son’s car. Speaking to the media, he said, police were conducting a probe and an FIR had been registered.

“The facts of this case have surfaced already. However, the way the Opposition is targeting Chandrashekhar Bawankule is inappropriate.”

BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said that the culprit in the incident would face action.

“Whoever is the culprit in this case, he will face action and punishment as per law. It is true that Sanket Bawankule was in that car. Let the law take its own course,” the former Union minister said.

Statement Of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at Fadnavis over the case probe and said Fadnavis was unfit to head the state home department. Raut claimed Bawankule’s son was at the wheel and that evidence was removed in the case.

“According to our information, the son of BJP state chief Bawankule was allegedly drunk. His car crashed into six other cars, injuring four persons, two of whom are fighting for their lives in a hospital in Nagpur,” he claimed.