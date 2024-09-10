'Car Was Driven By Son's Friend, Whoever Is Culprit, Should Be Punished', Bawankule Says After His Son's Audi Car Accident; Video

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son's luxury car met an accident at midnight on September 9 | X | @cbawankule | @atullondhe

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacting on the accident by his son Sanket's speeding Audi car in Nagpur on Monday, Bawankule said that actions should be taken against the culprits as by police as per rules. However, he added that the car was driven by his son's friend.

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, the senior BJP leader said, "Whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them." Bawankule also said, "I think the car was driven by someone else. I think it was his friend. But if the car is owned by my son, police should take action against the owner and others involved in the incident as per rules. I am in Mumbai. But I am taking updates on the case from the police," he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "...Whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them..." https://t.co/WcINRZWC5V pic.twitter.com/TLBlhjO6tP — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sanket Bawankule was called for inquiry by the Nagpur police and he has confessed that he was present in the car when the car which met an accident on Monday.

Sanket Bawankule Confesses He Was Present In The Car

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Madane, Deputy Commissioner of Nagpur Police informed that the accident occurred at 12.30 am and Sanket Bawankule has confessed that he was present in the car which met an accident on Monday.

काल भाजपाच्या बड्या नेत्याच्या मुलाने नागपुरात मद्यधुंद अवस्थेत गाडी चालवत अनेक गाड्यांना ठोकले.



मात्र त्याला अटक करून त्याच्यावर कारवाई न करता प्रशासन त्याला पाठीशी घालत आहे.

त्यामुळे कायदा आणि सुव्यस्था भाजपाच्या दावणीला बांधलेली आहे, हे पुन्हा एकदा सिद्ध झाले आहे.… pic.twitter.com/fX4hrEQn4C — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) September 9, 2024

"The incident occurred at 12.30 am on September 9. A white Audi, registered under the name of Sanket Bawankule, was involved in the incident. We have questioned all three occupants of the car. We arrested the driver, Arjun but he was later granted bail as it was a bailable offence. Their medical samples have been sent for FSL, report is awaited," DCP Zone 2, Rahul Madane said, reported ANI.

About The Accident

A luxury car owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, following which two occupants, including the driver, were arrested.

The occupants sustained minor injuries and no casualty was reported. "The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Three occupants, including Sanket Bawankule, fled," he said, PTI report said.