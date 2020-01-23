IIT Bombay students conduct lectures on the Preamble

In these voluntary lectures, faculty members explain various topics, such as secularism, democracy, sovereign republic, indiscrimination, equality and freedom of expression.

A faculty members on the request of anonymity said, "We want to create awareness among students regarding the content stated in the Constitution of India. We aim to explain topics that students have probably learned and forgotten since their early school days."

Over 60 students have been participating in these lectures on a daily basis. Students are highlighting current issues and emphasising on live examples in these lectures.

A student, who is a part of the organising team, said, "We have stood in support with our fellow counterparts who are being brutally treated through violent measures in other parts of the country. We have also staged several protests and we will continue to fight against any illegal or violent treatment."

Students revealed that these lectures are being conducted to educate and create a platform for open discussions. The student added, “We have been a part of the nationwide protests over the CAA, NRC and JNU violence and we want every student to be aware of the Constitution. We want to educate our classmates about the basics so that we all know why we are protesting.”

Students have created a Facebook page called IIT Bombay for Justice to communicate and update about the lecture timings. These lectures will be concluded with the Republic day events on January 26.