IIT Bombay to hold health programme

Mumbai: To mark the World Osteoporosis Day on October 20, IIT Bombay has undertaken a social initiative that is a part of BOLT — Strengthen Your Bones.

The institute will be conducting 30 centres pan India with around 19 centres being in Mumbai, thus benefiting more than 5,000 people. Techfest has always been known to conduct far-reaching social initiatives and a Guinness World Record-setting social initiative SSAP that was conducted last year, is a witness to the fact. Women aged in their 30s and above generally suffer from a very less bone mineral density and as a result have skeletal pains.

This is a grossly neglected deficiency that can be easily overcome through right consultation and proper nutrient-rich diet plan.