'If Shiv Sena doesn't come back, NCP should join NDA': Ramdas Athawale promises Sharad Pawar 'big post'

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has again urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to join the NDA.
This statement by Athawale comes amidst the speculations which were sparked after the meeting between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and former CM Devendra Fadanvis. A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
While speaking about it to ANI, Athawale said, "Shiv Sena should again join hands with BJP. If Shiv Sena doesn't come with us, I appeal to (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar to join NDA for development for the state. He may get a big post in the future. There is no advantage in staying with Shiv Sena.
This is not the first time when the minister appealed the NCP chief to join NDA. In July also Athawale had asked Sharad Pawar to join the NDA for the development of both the country and Maharashtra.
The BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra had fought the 2019 Assembly elections together. The BJP won 105 seats while the Sena got 56 seats. But the Shiv Sena broke away from the BJP on the issue of the post of the chief minister and formed the government with the support of the Congress and the NCP.
(With inputs from agencies)
