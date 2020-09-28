'If Shiv Sena doesn't come back, NCP should join NDA': Ramdas Athawale promises Sharad Pawar 'big post'

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has again urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to join the NDA.

This statement by Athawale comes amidst the speculations which were sparked after the meeting between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and former CM Devendra Fadanvis. A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

While speaking about it to ANI, Athawale said, "Shiv Sena should again join hands with BJP. If Shiv Sena doesn't come with us, I appeal to (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar to join NDA for development for the state. He may get a big post in the future. There is no advantage in staying with Shiv Sena.