Watch: Kangana hails Ambedkar even as Athawale calls her Kangana 'Ravan' Ranaut

According to news agency ANI, Athawale had said that the actor was not interested in joining politics and that she wanted to "ensuring unity in society".

"She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished," he was quoted as saying.

"She said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her," Athawale had said after the meeting.

In videos shared by The Free Press Journal's Dipthi Singh, Ranaut can also be heard talking about Ambedkar and appreciating the fact that the Union Minister had stopped by.