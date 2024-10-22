'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune

Aaditya | ANI

Following the seizure of Rs 5 crore in cash from a car by Pune rural police, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed concerns about transparency, saying that if the Election Commission (EC) is neutral, it will be known to whom the money belongs.

"It is clear that if it is someone from the ruling party, then no one will ever know. We have already said that if the Election Commission is neutral, then it will be known; if it is not, then everyone will start making the same conjectures you made," Aaditya Thackeray said during a press conference in Mumbai.

He also mentioned that the state government has extended the deadline for seeking suggestions and objections regarding the draft Housing Policy from October 3 to October 31.

"They will wait till October 31 for suggestions and objections. Our government is going to be formed, and this draft of housing policy will be completely cancelled. We will make this housing policy draft only after public consultation and consultation with global experts. If one or two builders make this housing policy for their profit and not for the benefit of the people, we will work to cancel the policy," Thackeray added.

He further emphasized that the MVA government will advocate for self-development rather than cluster development.

Earlier, the Pune Rural Police seized Rs 5 crore from a car at the Khed Shivapur toll during a nakabandi conducted on the late evening of Monday, October 21.

"The seized money has been handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation," said Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh.

NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that large sums of money was transported via helicopters.

"Are helicopters checked? No, they are not checked. No one knows how much cash goes in helicopters. Big leaders carry huge bags; do they carry clothes in those bags? Money is carried in those helicopters," Awhad claimed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised Rs 50 crore to each MLA to secure election victories.

"Yesterday, two vehicles had almost Rs 15 crore in them. As I mentioned earlier, Eknath Shinde has promised his people Rs 50 crore each to win elections; this was the first installment of Rs 15 crore," Raut claimed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Maha Vikas Aghadi is spreading false propaganda that our party or Mahayuti is associated with the money that has been seized by the Pune Rural Police.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi is spreading false propaganda that our party or Mahayuti, is associated with it. Shiv Sena or Mahayuti has nothing to do with that money. Maharashtra Police and Election Commission should investigate this matter and bring out the truth. During this entire election, I would request all my colleagues to fight the elections on the right issues and not on the issues of lies and propaganda," Sanjay Nirupam said.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said that there should be a transparent investigation into the matter. "I understood from journalists that it was found at the village Shivapur toll booth. Police said 5 crores but this is a huge amount. There should be a transparent investigation," Sule said.

Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies to be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

