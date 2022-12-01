IAF helicopter Chetak makes 'precautionary' landing in Baramati due to technical snag

IAF helicopter Chetak |

Baramati: An India Air Force helicopter made a 'precautionary' landing in here on Thursday morning at 10.30 am, the public relation officer (PRO) said that the crew and aircraft are safe.

"A Chetak helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield today due to a suspected technical issue. The crew and aircraft were safe. Recovery of the helicopter was underway," PRO of the IAF, Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, said.

According to Pune district police officials, the chopper made the precautionary landing at around 10.30 am.

The helicopter took off for its destination at 1 pm after the technical issue was resolved, they added.