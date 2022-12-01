e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIAF helicopter Chetak makes 'precautionary' landing in Baramati due to technical snag

IAF helicopter Chetak makes 'precautionary' landing in Baramati due to technical snag

The helicopter took off for its destination at 1 pm after the technical issue was resolved.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
IAF helicopter Chetak |
Follow us on

Baramati: An India Air Force helicopter made a 'precautionary' landing in here on Thursday morning at 10.30 am, the public relation officer (PRO) said that the crew and aircraft are safe.

"A Chetak helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield today due to a suspected technical issue. The crew and aircraft were safe. Recovery of the helicopter was underway," PRO of the IAF, Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, said.

According to Pune district police officials, the chopper made the precautionary landing at around 10.30 am.

The helicopter took off for its destination at 1 pm after the technical issue was resolved, they added.

Read Also
Deonar abattoir: BMC seeks technical advice from Ministry
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Palghar: Wild boars disturb farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Palghar: Wild boars disturb farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Maharashtra: Congress asks ruling alliance MPs & legislators to resign over insult to Chhatrapati...

Maharashtra: Congress asks ruling alliance MPs & legislators to resign over insult to Chhatrapati...

Maharashtra bets big on mining of gold reserves in Sindhudurg district

Maharashtra bets big on mining of gold reserves in Sindhudurg district

FPJ EXCLUSIVE : MCZMA defers clearance for 1.6 km four lane bridge between Nariman Point & Colaba,...

FPJ EXCLUSIVE : MCZMA defers clearance for 1.6 km four lane bridge between Nariman Point & Colaba,...