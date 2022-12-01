Deonar abattoir: BMC seeks technical advice from Ministry

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: After llegations of rigging and cartelisation in the tender process for the development of Deonar abattoir, the BMC had cancelled two tenders worth Rs402 crore in June this year. To avoid such a situation in the future, the civic body has sought technical advice from the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industry.

A technical expert has already visited the abattoir twice and will offer suggestions on its revamp. Answers to how many animals can be slaughtered and how the waste can be disposed of without harming the environment will constitute some of the suggestions. Many other states have revamped their abattoirs after taking suggestions from ministerial experts.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Asheesh Sharma said, “After the expert offers suggestions, a report will be prepared, to which he will add inputs from other states where similar kinds of abattoirs have been constructed.”

Mr Sharma said the report will help the BMC invite tenders. “We will ensure there are no changes or modifications once the tender is issued,” he added.

The Deonar abattoir is spread over 64acres and has been operational since 1971. It includes a slaughterhouse, market and grazing place for animals. The structures here are decades old and the BMC had conducted a structural audit, wherein the auditor directed demolition of dilapidated buildings and constructing new ones.