'I wasn't quarantined, investigation was quarantined': Vinay Tiwari accuses Mumbai Police of 'obstruction'

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai for probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and was quarantined by BMC, has now left for Patna.

"I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed," says Tiwari.

Tiwari said that BMC had informed him through a text message that he can go out of quarantine. "I'll be leaving for Patna now," he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined here after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state.