Mumbai se gaya mera dost: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to leave for Patna today

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai is set to leave for Patna today. Four other Bihar Police officers had returned to Patna yesterday.

The Patna Police team had come to Mumbai to probe Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, followed by the FIR by his father in Patna.

While talking to ANI about the update, Vinay Tiwari said that BMC has informed him, through a text message, that he can go out of quarantine. "I'll be leaving for Patna now," he added.

Yesterday, Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal action if an IPS officer, who had gone to Mumbai to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was not released from "forcible quarantine" by the end of the day.

Pandey expressed bewilderment over no positive response from the municipal authorities in Mumbai, whom he accused of keeping IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in virtual house arrest, despite being informed about the adverse remarks made by Supreme Court against their action.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead inside his Bandra residence on June 14 last and an FIR was lodged by his father KK Singh, who resides in Patna, at a local police station on July 25.

A tug of war ensued between the governments of the two states with Maharashtra contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place outside the state.

A petition challenging Bihar police's jurisdiction to probe the case was also filed in the Supreme Court by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who along with her family members has been named as the main accused in the FIR lodged by Rajput's father.

She has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement, and defrauding him of crores of rupees.

The impasse led the bereaved father to call up Pandey and request that the matter be handed over to the CBI which was followed, the same day, by a recommendation to the effect by the Nitish Kumar government.

The Centre, too, issued a notification approving the recommendation, in an apparent rebuff to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra that there was no need to hand over the matter to the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies)