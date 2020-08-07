What happened on June 8? The day Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'former manager' Disha Salian's case took a dramatic turn as the actor's suicide case was probed thoroughly.

The involvement of Bihar and Mumbai Police, a plea in Supreme Court and now a CBI probe, have all raised many questions.

While there is no proof that the two deaths were inter-linked, there is one particular date that appears in both cases.

The mystery behind June 8

It was a Monday, when reports of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s death surfaced in the media.

Disha reportedly died by falling off her residence in Mumbai. Primary investigation of her death was declared as suicide by the Mumbai Police.

According to reports, the young celebrity manager was with her fiance when she took the drastic step. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali.

The police started an investigation and recorded statement of the deceased's parents. There were no reports of any foul play.

On June 14, Sushant reportedly died by hanging at his Bandra residence.

The internet went all out with several conspiracy theories. Some claimed she was pregnant with Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi's child at the time of her demise.

Sooraj rubbished the rumours in an interview with Bombay Times where he said: "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."

Salian's family also issued a statement reacting to the rumours on social media.