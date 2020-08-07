What happened on June 8? The day Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'former manager' Disha Salian's case took a dramatic turn as the actor's suicide case was probed thoroughly.
The involvement of Bihar and Mumbai Police, a plea in Supreme Court and now a CBI probe, have all raised many questions.
While there is no proof that the two deaths were inter-linked, there is one particular date that appears in both cases.
The mystery behind June 8
It was a Monday, when reports of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s death surfaced in the media.
Disha reportedly died by falling off her residence in Mumbai. Primary investigation of her death was declared as suicide by the Mumbai Police.
According to reports, the young celebrity manager was with her fiance when she took the drastic step. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali.
The police started an investigation and recorded statement of the deceased's parents. There were no reports of any foul play.
On June 14, Sushant reportedly died by hanging at his Bandra residence.
The internet went all out with several conspiracy theories. Some claimed she was pregnant with Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi's child at the time of her demise.
Sooraj rubbished the rumours in an interview with Bombay Times where he said: "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."
Salian's family also issued a statement reacting to the rumours on social media.
Tracing Rhea Chakraborty’s movements on June 8
Rhea Chakraborty was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the statement of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, “Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home on June 8 because she was also depressed, her mental condition was also not normal.”
As per documents obtained by CNN-News18, Chakraborty blocked Sushant's phone number on June 8. The call records also suggest that there was no conversation between the duo from June 8 and 14.
Re-investigation of Disha Salian’s death
Prior to the Supreme Court hearing for Sushant's case to be transfered to the CBI for further probe, former Maharashtra Chief Minister who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member, Narayan Rane alleged that both Rajput and Salian were 'murdered'.
"Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13... the police must find out," Rane demanded, broadly hinting at the presence of a young Maharashtra minister at the gathering.
Rane further alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14 even Sushant was killed.
He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.
It is not very difficult to find out who was issuing threat calls to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rane said at a press conference.
On August 5 a PIL was filed in the apex court for the same direction as Rajput in Salian's case.
The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had been in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had brought a 2 BHK flat in the Regent Galaxy building at Malad West.....", added the plea.
The petitioner has insisted that Sushant and Salian's deaths are interconnected. "The Bihar Police reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Rajput's ex-manager's death. However, the Mumbai Police told Bihar Police that the description of her case has been 'deleted by accident' and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call," the plea claimed.
The plea argued that Bihar Police offered to help in retrieving the folder but the officers were not allowed to access the laptop.
Malad's Malvani Police Station issued a press note seeking more information and evidence on Sushant's late former manager Disha.
New developments in Disha's case
In a fresh set of developments, a Zee News report suggests that Mumbai police have the complete June 8 CCTV footage of Disha's building. It shows that only essential services and staff entered the apartment. Prior to her death, she talked to a friend for nearly 45 minutes discussing her professional life.
In an interview with Times Now, Disha’s mother said “No, we don’t suspect anyone.” When asked if it was a clear case of suicide, she added, “We don’t know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too.”
In a bid to accelerate the probe, currently the subject of a 'media trial', police have asked people to come forward with any evidence that they may have in the case which could prove useful to the investigation.
