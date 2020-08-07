Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Bihar Police personnel leave city after collecting evidence

The four-member team of Bihar Police which were sent to Mumbai to probe the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, left the city on Thursday after collecting evidence and recording statements of nearly 10 people in the last 10 days. The move was instigated after the probe of Rajput's suicide was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday upon Bihar Government's recommendation.

Soon after the late actor's father lodged a complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty charging her with 'abetment to suicide', a four member team from Bihar Police had arrived in the city to conduct a probe. The team recorded statements of Rajput's family, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his manager, cook, doctors among others in connection to his suicide wherein he was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police was also conducting a probe in Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's suicide and wanted to speak to her family as well.