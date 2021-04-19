'I was blank for almost 15-20 mins': Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke on risking his life for child at Vangani station

A railway pointman at Vangani station of Central Railway with his courageous act saved life of a 6-year-old child by putting himself in danger. The boy was walking with his visually impaired mother on the platform when he accidentally fell on the track.

The police said the incident took place Saturday, April 17, at around 5:03 pm on platform number 2 of Vangani railway station. Mayur Sakharam Shelke, was performing his duty at Vangani station on Mumbai division of Central Railway. Shelke saw a child fallen on track and trying to climb up on a platform. The child was so small that he was unable to climb the platform. At the same time a passanger train - Udyan Express was approaching on the same track speedily. "I was waiting to send a signal to the Udyan express which was going towards Mumbai. I saw the visually challenged woman and his son on the platform walking towards Karjat side. Suddenly the boy came at the corner of the platform and fell off on track. I was 60 meters away from them and saw a train coming in speed," he added further saying, "I realized even though we will show a red flag to stop the express. It could not stop immediately before the boy was standing, as distance between the two was too less and speed of the train was more. I decided to save him at any cost. I ran towards him and put him on the platform. But I was scared in the middle as the train was near me, but with all courage I jumped up. I couldn't even realize that I had saved someone. I was just blank for almost 15 to 20 minutes. Later everyone started appreciating me so felt I had done something good. I think everything happened for a reason and I was present to save him," he added.

Thus his timely action and presence of mind saved the life of a child. "While walking on the platform along with his mother the child was fallen on the track, but later on, it has come to the notice that the mother was visually impaired and she was unable to save her child. She desperately shouted for his life," said a Railway official.