Western Railway to run three more additional weekly summer specials

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run three more additional weekly Summer Special trains between Surat - Subedarganj, Vadodara - Subedarganj and Vadodara - Danapur stations. In addition to the above, the trips of Train No. 05182/81 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Summer Special and Train No. 05184/83 Surat - Gorakhpur Summer Special have been extended with 8 more trips each while the frequency of Train No. 09049/ 50 Mumbai Central - Samastipur Special train has been increased from weekly to four days in a week.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, as on date 266 regular special trains are being run by WR. In addition to it, 38 Summer Special trains with total 196 trips have been announced to meet the extra demand as well as for the convenience of passengers. In addition to this, 30 pairs of festival special trains have been extended till 30th June 2021 out of which 13 pairs of train caters to the northern & eastern parts of the country.